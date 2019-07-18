Gold powers ahead to highest settlement since May 2013

Gold futures hit a new six-year high and then extended gains after-hours, riding dovish comments from NY Fed President John Williams, a drop in the dollar and rising tensions in the Middle East.

Today's Comex settlement at $1,428.10/oz. was the highest for a most-active contract since May 2013; futures recently traded +1.1% at $1,443.80/oz.

News that the U.S. shot down an Iranian drone "adds fuel to the market, but the underlying buying momentum after a break of the $1,425 area has propelled gold back to the next big challenge," at $1,450/oz., GoldSeek.com's Peter Spina tells MarketWatch.

"These are good times for buck-denominated and non-interest-bearing precious metals," says Forex.com's Fawad Razaqzada. "The underlying trend is bullish for both [silver and gold], due to the falling government bond yields and the recent struggles for the dollar and stocks."

Silver futures today scored their highest settlement in more than a year.

