MGM Resorts cut at Morgan Stanley as sagging baccarat revenue hits Vegas
Jul. 18, 2019 1:21 PM ETMGM Resorts International (MGM)MGMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
- MGM Resorts (MGM -0.4%) edges lower after Morgan Stanley downgrades shares to Equal Weight from Overweight with a $31 price target, saying it is unlikely to deliver Q2 outperformance when it reports results next week.
- Stanley analyst Thomas Allen thinks the company's Las Vegas, Macau and U.S. regional properties all will come in below his prior estimates.
- Allen says baccarat revenue fell 55% in May and is tracking down 17% YTD at MGM's Las Vegas properties, which account for ~50% of reported EBITDAR, and the performance of U.S. regional properties likely was hurt by MGM Springfield's slower ramp and softer than estimated revenue from the Empire City and Northfield Park properties.
- MGM's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bearish, and its Quant Rating is Neutral.