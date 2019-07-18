Videogame sales drop by double digits again in June

Videogame sales continued a double-digit downturn in June, with across-the-board declines contributing to a 13% drop from last year.

Sales fell overall to $959M from last June's $1.1B, according to NPD Group. Hardware sales were again a drag, falling 33% to $235M, but were joined in the doldrums by software (which dipped 1% to $386M) and accessories/game cards, which fell by 7% to $338M.

That deepens a year-to-date spending gap, now down 4% from the same period in 2018, to $5.6B, with hardware the drag over that time frame.

The best-selling hardware platform for the month was again the Nintendo Switch (OTCPK:NTDOY), and it's also the only platform showing year-over-year growth, analyst Mat Piscatella notes.

In software, Super Mario Maker 2 (OTCPK:NTDOY) topped the dollar sales chart with the best debut of a Mario Maker title. It was followed by Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled (NASDAQ:ATVI) and last month's leader, Mortal Kombat 11 (NYSE:T), which is still 2019's best-seller so far.

Rounding out the top 10: No. 4, Grand Theft Auto V (NASDAQ:TTWO); No. 5, Minecraft; No. 6, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (OTCPK:NTDOY); No. 7, Marvel's Spider-Man (NYSE:SNE); No. 8, NBA 2K19 (TTWO); No. 9, Mario Kart 8 (OTCPK:NTDOY); No. 10, Days Gone (SNE).

Related tickers with after-hours moves: OTCPK:NTDOY flat, SNE +0.8% , MSFT +2.7% , EA flat, ATVI +0.2% , TTWO flat, T +0.2% , OTCPK:UBSFY, OTC:NCBDY, OTCPK:SQNNY, OTCPK:CCOEY, OTCPK:SGAMY. Retail stock: GME flat.

ETFs: GAMR, ESPO