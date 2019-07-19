AB InBev sells Australia unit for $11.3B

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) is going for Plan B after pulling the IPO of its Asian business last week, which sought to raise nearly $10B with a listing in Hong Kong.

A new deal will see AB InBev sell its Australian subsidiary to Asahi Group Holdings (OTCPK:ASBRF) for $11.3B, but will still keep a possible IPO of Budweiser Asia-Pacific on the table.

An aggressive spending spree in recent years left the Belgian brewer with more than $100B in debt at a time when beer sales are slowing worldwide.