Icahn launches proxy fight against Occidental

  • Looking to win control of four board seats, Carl Icahn has formally launched a proxy fight against Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) after talks with the oil company’s CEO failed to reach an agreement.
  • The activist investor previously blasted the oil producer for failing to give owners a say on its proposed $38B acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), which he has called "misguided and hugely overpriced."
  • According to an Occidental spokesman, the use of a consent solicitation to elect directors would require a majority of shares outstanding to be voted in favor, a greater hurdle than a special meeting of shareholders.
