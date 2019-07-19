Winding down of Dressbarn 'on target'

The winding down of its Dressbarn business is on target, according to Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA), which released the locations of 53 stores slated to shut by the end of August.

Recent chatter has suggested the business would be forced to file for bankruptcy to break leases.

Ascena announced in May that it planned to wind down Dressbarn and ultimately shut all 650 or so of the women’s clothing shops in order to focus on its more profitable brands, like Ann Taylor and Loft.