WeWork to host Wall Street analyst day

The We Company, parent of shared office space manager WeWork (VWORK), plans to host an analyst day for Wall Street banks on July 31, as the company steps up its preparations for an IPO, Reuters reports.

The decision to host the event at this stage is unusual, given that IPO hopefuls have typically hired underwriters by the time they invite analysts to educate them about their company’s business.

WeWork was recently valued at $47B in a private fundraising round, making it one of the most valuable private companies in the world.