Orlando ditches Amazon facial recognition software

Following a series of technical problems and other issues, Orlando has canceled a seconf pilot program with Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rekognition platform.

It's the latest setback for the facial recognition sevice, which has been plagued by criticism of its contributions to bias policing and unlawful surveillance, as well as the clandestine way Amazon has gone about selling it to police departments while it's still in active development.

President Trump also said Thursday that his administration was looking closely at Amazon's bid on a $10B JEDI cloud contract with the Defense Department after getting complaints from other tech companies.