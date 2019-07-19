Solid gains in store for Wall Street

Hopes of deeper rate cuts and strong tech earnings from Microsoft are all it took to get Wall Street back on track as DJIA futures point to gains of 110 points at the open and the Nasdaq ahead by 0.5% .

New York Fed Governor John Williams got the ball rolling with comments that rate setters were better off taking "preventative measures than to wait for disaster to unfold," though the bank later said he didn't intend to signal any specific policy changes.

Fed Vice President Richard Clarida later echoed William's proactive approach, saying you "don't have to wait until things get bad to have a dramatic series of rate cuts."