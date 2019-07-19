IEA: Don't expect 'huge increase' in crude prices

The International Energy Agency doesn’t expect oil prices to rise significantly because demand is slowing and there is a glut in global crude markets, Executive Director Fatih Birol told an energy conference in New Delhi.

While benchmark crude prices are on track for their biggest weekly decline in seven weeks, oil futures rose 1.4% to $56.19 overnight as President Trump said the U.S. Navy downed an Iranian drone that flew close to an American warship in the Strait of Hormuz. The area is a major chokepoint for global crude flows.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, USOD, NRGD, NRGO, NRGU, NRGZ, OILD, OILU, USAI, YGRN