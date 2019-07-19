Taylor Morrison prices 5.75% senior unsecured notes offering

Taylor Morrison Communities, Inc., a subsidiary of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has priced its upsized offering of $450M (from $425M) senior notes due 2028.

The Senior Notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.75% per annum, payable semi-annually in cash, in arrears, on each January 15 and July 15, beginning on January 15, 2020.

The closing of the offering of the Senior Notes is expected to occur on August 1.

Net proceeds together with cash on hand will be used to redeem 6.625% Senior Notes due 2022 on August 17, 2019 for which notice of redemption has been issued.

