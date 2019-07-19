WELL Health to acquire majority stake in Sleepworks Medical

WELL Health Technologies (OTCPK:WLYYF) has agreed to acquire 51% of the issued and outstanding shares of SleepWorks for $1,134,000 and the remaining 49% of the issued and outstanding shares will be retained by the former principal shareholders of SleepWorks, who will continue to operate the company on a post-closing basis.

SleepWorks is engaged in the business of providing services in connection with the diagnosis and treatment of sleep disorders and the sale of equipment related to sleep disorders.

This transaction is immediately accretive.

The Company anticipates that the Transaction will constitute an Expedited Transaction in accordance with the policies of the TSXV.