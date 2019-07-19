Hertz Global prices $500M private offering of senior unsecured notes

Hertz Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HTZ) to sell $500M of 7.125% Senior unsecured Notes due 2026.

The Offering is expected to close on or about August 1, 2019.

The Notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears.

The company intends to use the proceeds together with net proceeds from the Company's previously announced rights offering, to consummate the redemption of its outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes due 2020 and its outstanding 7.375% Senior Notes due 2021, pay accrued and unpaid interest in connection with redemption of the 2020 Notes and 2021 Notes, pay fees and expenses in connection with the foregoing and remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes.