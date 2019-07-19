Autoliv +3% post Q2 results

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) reports organic sales rose 1.5% in Q2.

Sales by product: Airbags: $1.44B (-0.2%); Seatbelts: $719M (-7.1%).

Sales in Asia fell 4.4% (+0.3% organic growth) to $757.7M.

Sales in America climbed 11.1% (+11.5% organic growth) to $758.1M.

Sales in Europe dropped 13.3% (-6.5% organic growth) to $638.9M.

Gross profit rate deleveraged 130 bps to 18.6%.

SG&A expense rate +20 bps to 4.7%

Adjusted operating margin decreased 190 bps to 8.5%.

FY2019 Guidance: Organic sales: +1% to +3%; Total sales: -1% to +1%; Adjusted operating margin continuing operations: 9% to 9.5%; Tax rate: ~28%; Capex: Lower Y/Y.

ALV +3.21% premarket.

Previously: Autoliv EPS misses by $0.06, beats on revenue (July 19)