New developments on U.S.-China trade front

There's some progress happening on the trade front as U.S. and Chinese senior officials spoke by phone for the second time since a late June summit, at which the two sides agreed to a truce in their ongoing trade conflict.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin suggesting in-person talks could follow.

China also made its biggest purchase of U.S. sorghum since April last week, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture, buying 51,072 metric tons of the grain even though China imposed a 25% retaliatory tariff on American shipments in July 2018.

Shanghai closed up 0.8% to 2,924.

ETFs: FXI, KWEB, ASHR, YINN, CAF, EWH, CQQQ, YANG, MCHI, GXC, CYB, FXP, PGJ, CN, KBA, TAO, CHIQ, HAO, CHIX