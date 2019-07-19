Amgen & Allergan announce availability of two biosimilars in U.S.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and collaboration partner Allergan (NYSE:AGN) announce the commercial availability of MVASI (bevacizumab-awwb), a biosimilar to Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Avastin, and KANJINTI (trastuzumab-anns), a biosimilar to Herceptin, in the U.S.

The Wholesale Acquisition Cost (WAC) for both will be 15% lower than the reference products. Specifically, MVASI will be priced at $677.40 per 100 mg and $2,709.60 per 400 mg single-dose vial. KANJINTI will be priced at $3,697.26 per 420 mg multi-dose vial.

At launch, MVASI is priced 12% below Avastin's Average Selling Price (ASP) while KANJINTI is 13% below Herceptin's ASP.

The WAC does not reflect discounts or rebates.