Dr. Reddy’s launches Fexofenadine 60 mg and Pseudoephedrine 120 mg U.S.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) has launched Fexofenadine HCl 60 mg and Pseudoephedrine HCl 120 mg Extended-Release Tablets, USP, an OTC store-brand equivalent of Aventisub II's Allegra-D 12 HR Allergy and Congestion Extended-Release Tablets, in U.S.

Dr. Reddy’s OTC Fexofenadine HCl and Pseudoephedrine HCl is used to relieve symptoms of hay fever or other upper respiratory allergies, nasal congestion, to reduce swelling of nasal passages and sinus congestion.

The Allegra-D brand and generic had U.S. sales of ~$44M for the year ended May 2019, according to IRi.