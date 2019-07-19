BlackRock Q2 hit by lower base fees, securities lending revenue

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Q2 net income of $1.00B, or $6.41 per share, fell by 7% from adjusted net income of $1.08B, or $6.66 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Per-share earnings missed that average analyst estimate of $6.58; EPS decline reflects lower operating income and a higher effective tax rate in the current quarter, partially offset by higher nonoperating income and a lower diluted share count.

BlackRock slips 0.2% in premarket trading.

Q2 total revenue of $3.52B fell 2% Y/Y, reflecting lower base fees, driven in part by lower securities lending revenue, and lower performance fees; falls short of $3.57B consensus estimate.

Investment advisory, administration fees, and securities lending revenue fell to $2.90B from $2.94B a year ago.

Investment advisory performance fees slid to $64M from $91M.

Technology services revenue increased to $237M from $198M.

Distribution fees fell to $267M from $294M.

Q2 total net inflows of $151B, including iShares net flows of $36.1B and Institutional flows of $87.4B.

Total AUM of $6.84T at Q2-end from $6.52T at Q1-end; iShares AUM increased to $2.01T at quarter-end from $1.92T at March 31, 2019.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

