Synchrony Q2 NII helped by PayPal program acquisition

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Q2 adjusted EPS of 97 cents, excluding a 27-cent gain on reduction in the reserve related to the expected sale of the Walmart portfolio, exceeds the average analyst estimate of 96 cents.

Compares with 92 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 net interest income of $4.16B, down from $4.23B in Q1 and up from $3.74B in Q2 2018; Y/Y increase driven by growth, including PayPal Credit program acquisition, and improved program performance.

Net interest margin of 15.75% vs. 16.08% in Q1 and 15.33% in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 provision for loan losses of $1.20B vs. $859M in Q1 and $1.28B in the year-ago quarter.

Return on tangible common equity of 27.4% vs. 35.8% in Q1 and 22.1% in Q2 2018.

Purchase volume of $38.3B vs. $32.5B in Q1

Book value of $18.60 per share at June 30, 2019 vs. $17.96 at March 31, 2019.

