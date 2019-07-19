More on Manpower mixed Q2 results

Manpower (NYSE:MAN) reports revenue fell 0.1% on a constant currency basis in Q2.

Revenue from services: Americas: $1.04B (-0.9%); Southern Europe: $2.39B (-1.9%); Northern Europe: $1.18B (-15.1%); APME: $708.9M (-2.2%); Right Management: $50.4M (-3.9%).

Gross margin rate down 10 bps to 16.2%.

Operating margin rate decreased 130 bps to 2.4%.

The company expects Q3 EPS to be between $1.88 to $1.96.

Overall constant currency organic revenue trend anticipated to improve in Q3.

Previously: Manpower EPS beats by $0.11, misses on revenue (July 19)