American Express Q2 reflects higher card member spending

American Express (NYSE:AXP) Q2 EPS of $2.07 beats the average analyst estimate of $2.02 and compares with adjusted EPS of $1.84 in the year-ago quarter.

Reaffirms 2019 financial guidance of 8%-10% revenue growth and adjusted EPS of $7.85-$8.35.

Q2 total revenue net of interest expense of $10.8B increased 8% from $10.0B in the year-ago quarter; falls short of the consensus estimate of $10.86B.

AXP falls 0.3% in premarket trading.

Global Consumer Services Group Q2 net income of $738M fell 4% Y/Y; total revenue net of interest expense was $5.8B, up 10% Y/Y, primarily reflecting higher loans, card member spending, and card fees.