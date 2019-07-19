American Express Q2 reflects higher card member spending

American Express (NYSE:AXP) Q2 EPS of $2.07 beats the average analyst estimate of $2.02 and compares with adjusted EPS of $1.84 in the year-ago quarter.
Reaffirms 2019 financial guidance of 8%-10% revenue growth and adjusted EPS of $7.85-$8.35.
Q2 total revenue net of interest expense of $10.8B increased 8% from $10.0B in the year-ago quarter; falls short of the consensus estimate of $10.86B.
AXP falls 0.3% in premarket trading.
Global Consumer Services Group Q2 net income of $738M fell 4% Y/Y; total revenue net of interest expense was $5.8B, up 10% Y/Y, primarily reflecting higher loans, card member spending, and card fees.
Provisions for losses of $650M, rose 15% from $565M a year ago, reflecting higher net lending write-offs driven by loan growth.
Global Commercial Services Q2 net income of $644M, up 14% Y/Y; total revenue net of interest expense of $3.4B, up 7% Y/Y reflects higher card member spending.
Provision for losses of $206M fell 12% Y/Y, reflecting higher net losses in the prior year, largely in the charge card portfolio, partially offset by growth in loans and receivables.
Global Merchant and Network Services net income was $632M, up 16% Y/Y; total revenues net of interest expense were $1.7B, up 5%, reflected higher worldwide card member spending.
Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.
