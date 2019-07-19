Midatech up 113% premarket on positive MTX102 data

Nano cap Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) rockets 113% premarket on robust volume in response to Phase 1 data on MTX102, an immuno-tolerizing vaccine product for the potential treatment of type 1 diabetes (T1D).

MTX102 was well-tolerated in five recently diagnosed T1D patients. Very mild asymptomatic injection site reactions were noted. No serious adverse events were reported.

All participants will be followed until Q1 2020.

The aim of the study is to assess the safety of the company's MidaCore gold nanoparticle technology that the company says enables the more efficient delivery of immunogenic peptides and tolerizing agents to immune cells to dampen autoimmune responses in disorders like T1D.