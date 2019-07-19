Schlumberger sees North America weakness offset by international strength

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) +0.6% pre-market after reporting in-line Q2 earnings, as strong demand for oilfield services in international markets offset continued weakness in North America.

Q2 revenue totaled $8.27B, flat Y/Y but up 5% Q/Q and exceeding analyst consensus, as North America revenue fell 11% Y/Y and increased 2% Q/Q to $2.8B while international revenue rose 8% both Y/Y and Q/Q to $5.46B.

By segment, revenue from production fell 5% Y/Y but rose 6% Q/Q to $3.08B, drilling +8% Y/Y and +1% Q/Q to $2.42B, reservoir characterization +1% Y/Y and +7% Q/Q to $1.65B, and Cameron -4% Y/Y and +5% Q/Q to $1.24B.

SLB plans full-year capex of $1.5B-$1.7B, compared to $2.2B spent in 2018.

From a macro perspective, SLB maintains its view that international E&P investment will grow 7%-8% in 2019, while spending in North America land continues to track expectations of a 10% decline this year.

Longtime CEO and Chairman Paal Kibsgaard will step down on Aug. 1, to be succeeded as CEO by current COO Olivier Le Peuch.