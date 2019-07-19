State Street boosts cost-cutting plan, Q2 beats; shares +1.3%

State Street (NYSE:STT) gains 1.3% in premarket trading after boosting its expense savings target and its Q2 adjusted EPS came in better than expected.

Increases expense savings program to $400M after exceeding initial cost-savings goal for 2019; $175M savings realized YTD.

Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.45 exceeds the average analyst estimate of $1.40 and compares with $1.24 in Q1 and $2.04 in Q2 2018.

Q2 net interest income of $613M fell 8.9% Q/Q and 7.0% Y/Y.

Q2 total revenue of $2.87B fell 2.0% Q/Q and 6.2% Y/Y; beats consensus estimate of $2.86B.

Q2 Investment Servicing assets under custody and administration of $32.7T rose 0.3% from $32.6T in Q1.

Investment Management assets under management rose 4.0% to $2.92T at Q2-end from $2.81T at Q1-end.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

