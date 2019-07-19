Pier 1 +11% on exec changes

Pier 1 (NYSE:PIR) appoints Douglas Diemoz to a newly created President role and names Robert Riesbeck as EVP and Chief Financial Officer, effective July 22.

Riesbeck replaces interim CFO Deborah Rieger-Paganis, who stepped into the position in April.

Riesbeck most recently served as the CEO of Crate & Barrel and his work history includes the Chief Development Officer role at Restoration Hardware.

Diemoz, also a former Crate & Barrel head, will join Riesbeck in the newly created Office of the CEO, which is formally led by interim CEO Cheryl Bachelder but the other execs will report to Diemoz.