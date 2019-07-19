Pier 1 +11% on exec changes

Pier 1 (NYSE:PIR) appoints Douglas Diemoz to a newly created President role and names Robert Riesbeck as EVP and Chief Financial Officer, effective July 22.
Riesbeck replaces interim CFO Deborah Rieger-Paganis, who stepped into the position in April.
Riesbeck most recently served as the CEO of Crate & Barrel and his work history includes the Chief Development Officer role at Restoration Hardware.
Diemoz, also a former Crate & Barrel head, will join Riesbeck in the newly created Office of the CEO, which is formally led by interim CEO Cheryl Bachelder but the other execs will report to Diemoz.
PIR shares are up 11% pre-market to $4.33.
