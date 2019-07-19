Cleveland-Cliffs reports record-high Q2 sales volume, 4% revenue bump

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) +2.2% pre-market after posting solid beats on Q2 earnings and revenues, as the "New Normal" in the global iron ore market offset weak steel prices in the U.S.

CLF reports record high Q2 sales volumes of 6.23M long tons, up 4.3% Y/Y, and a six-year high average pellet realization of $113/lt; higher iron ore prices and pellet premiums were offset by lower hot-rolled coil steel prices.

CLF maintains its full-year sales and production volume expectation of 20M long tons, and expects to realize mining and pelletizing revenue rates of $109-$114/lt, a $1/lt increase from the outlook provided last quarter.

"While the New Normal in iron ore is here to stay, the absurdly low prices for steel in the United States are just a temporary thing, and we should see higher steel prices going forward," Chairman/CEO Lourenco Goncalves says, adding that CLF's Toledo plant construction is ahead of schedule and expects to produce HBI in less than a year.