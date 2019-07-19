MSFT targets boosted after Q4 strength

BMO Capital Markets raises its Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) target from $153 to $160 after yesterday's earnings report, which beat estimates and guided Q1 cloud strength.

The firm cites upsides across the board including revenue and margins plus very strong FCF performance. After normalizing for taxes, FCF was up 23% Y/Y.

More action: Canaccord Genuity lifts its MSFT target from $145 to $155 and Raymond James increases its PT by $3 to $163.

Microsoft has a Buy average Sell Side rating.