Gentex beat estimates in Q2

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) reports Automotive net sales rose 2.8% to $456.6M in Q2.

Total auto-dimming mirror shipment units +2% Y/Y to 10,819.

Gross margin rate fell 30 bps to 37.7%.

Operating margin rate slipped 50 bps to 27.3%.

The company repurchased 3.1M shares during the quarter at an average price of $22.72 per share, for a total of $69.9M.

FY2019 Guidance: Net sales: $1.87B to $1.90B; Gross margin rate: 36.5% to 37.5%; Operating expense: $195M to $200M; Tax rate: 16% to 17%; Capex: $90M to $100M; D&A: $100M to $110M.

