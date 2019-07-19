Regions Financial adjusts to lower rate environment

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) rises 1.5% in premarket trading Q2 adjusted EPS of 39 cents matched the consensus estimate.

Compares with 37 cents in Q1 and 34 cents in the year-ago quarter.

The bank took steps to adjust to the changing interest-rate environment by executing additional forward starting derivatives during the quarter; majority of these derivatives begin in early 2020 and provide stability to the company's net interest income and net interest margin in a lower interest rate environment.

The company also repositioned a portion of its investment securities portfolio incurring ~$19M in losses as lower yielding securities were sold and reinvested into higher yielding securities.

Net interest income and other financing income was $942M, down 0.6% Q/Q and up 1.7% Y/Y; net interest margin on fully taxable equivalent basis of 3.45% fell from 3.53% in Q1 and 3.49% in Q2 2018.

NIM was hurt by deposit costs as well as lower market interest rates, partly offset by the benefits from a higher yielding loan and securities mix.

Sees Q4 NIM approaching 3.4% then expand to mid-3.40%s in Q1 2020; full-year 2019 NIM seen up "modestly."

Total revenue of $1.44B fell 1.0% Q/Q and 0.1% Y/Y; adjusted total revenue of $1.46B rose 0.4% Q/Q and 1.3% Y/Y.

Total loans of $83.9B increased 0.2% Q/Q; total deposits of $94.9B increased 0.8% Q/Q.

Net loan charge-offs as a percentage of average loans, annualized, was 0.44% in Q2 vs. 0.38% in Q1 and 0.32% in the year-ago quarter.

Tier 1 capital ratio of 11.1% increased from 10.6% at Q1-end and 11.8% at June 30, 2018.

2019 expectations: adjusted average loan growth up low to mid-single digits; adjusted total revenue growth at lower end of 2%-4%; adjusted non-interest expense stable to down slightly; net charge-offs/average loans at 40-50 basis points; effective tax rate at 20%-22%; expects to generate positive operating leverage.

