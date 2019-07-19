Alcoa downgraded at both Jefferies, Argus

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) -1.1% pre-market after Jefferies' Christopher LaFemina downgrades shares to Hold from Buy with a $23 price target, trimmed from $29, saying the stock is inexpensive on some metrics following Q2 results but that alone is not reason enough to buy.

AA is not generating free cash flow, not returning large-scale capital to shareholders and is leveraged to commodities with relatively poor fundamentals, LaFemina says, seeing a lack of positive catalysts for the stock.

Also downgrading shares to Hold as well as cutting his FY 2019 EPS guidance to a $0.12 loss from a $0.90 profit, Argus analyst David Coleman sees near-term upside for the shares as limited even after last quarter's underperformance.

AA's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Neutral and its Quant Rating is Bearish.