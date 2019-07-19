Citizens Financial Q2 results beat; NIM declines

Jul. 19, 2019 9:11 AM ETCitizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG)CFGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Q2 adjusted EPS of 96 cents beats the consensus estimate of 94 cents and increases from 93 cents in Q1 and 88 cents in Q2 2018.
  • Boosts quarterly dividend to 36 cents per share from current dividend of 32 cents and board authorizes the repurchase of up to $1.275B of common stock, up 25% from last year's authorization.
  • Q2 net interest income of $1.17B vs. $1.16B in Q1 and $1.12B in Q2 2018; net interest margin of 3.21% falls from 3.25% in Q1 and 3.22% in Q2 2018.
  • NIM decrease reflects impact of lower interest rates on earning asset yields, slightly higher deposit costs driven by growth and the impact of day count; total funding costs were flat due to shift in funding mix to deposits from borrowings.
  • Average core loans and leases of $116.3B increased from $116.1B in Q1.
  • Provision for credit losses of $97M compares with $85M in Q1 and in Q2 2018.
  • Common equity Tier 1 ratio of 10.5%, unchanged from Q1, down from 11.2% in the year-ago quarter.
  • Starts TOP 6 program to improve "how we deliver for customers and how we run the bank"; will redefine its "cross-organizational operating model," focusing on the customer and efficiency as well as modernizing IT; sees $300M-$325M in pretax run-rate benefit by year-end 2021.
  • Q3 outlook vs. Q2 underlying results: Sees net interest income broadly stable; non interest income up modestly; noninterest expense broadly stable; provision expense $100M-$105M; tax rate stable; and capital broadly stable.
  • Previously: Citizens Financial EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (July 19)
