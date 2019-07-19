Weight Watchers upped to Buy at DA Davidson on improved brand sentiment
Jul. 19, 2019 9:13 AM ETWW International, Inc. (WW)WWBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Weight Watchers (NASDAQ:WW) +7.1% pre-market after DA Davidson upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $32 price target, raised from $24.50, saying investor expectations for the 2020 diet season are too subdued.
- "WW has already reported improved recruitment trends, chatter on app download data indicates stabilization of subscriber trends, and our proprietary analysis of Reddit comments indicates keto interest could be fading," analyst Linda Bolton Weiser writes.
- Davidson's research finds WW's brand sentiment up strongly in Q2 after a Q1 decline, resulting in improved recruitment trends.
- Weiser also thinks WW's valuation remains modest and its earnings risk is low.
- WW's average Sell Side Rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all set at Neutral/Hold.