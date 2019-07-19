Apple grew Q3 app sales - BofAML

Bank of America Merrill Lynch says Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) +0.2% App Store revenue showed slight acceleration on the quarter in Q3.

BofAML cites third-party data showing App Store revenue was up 18% in Q3 compared to the 17% growth in Q2.

The firm says Chinese App store sales remain a concern with a "material deceleration" exiting the quarter, which "is a concerning trend given that Services is based on installed base usage."

Bank of America maintains a Buy rating and $230 PT.

More action: Nomura raises Apple's target from $175 to $180 but maintains a Neutral rating, citing steady App Store growth and a slow finish to the Xs cycle.

Apple has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.