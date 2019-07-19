BUD, SKX among premarket gainers

Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) +105% on positive MTX102 data.

CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) +18% on Q1 result.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) +14% on Q2 result.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) +14% on acquisition proposal.

Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI) +16% on $19M supply agreement for sale and processing of CBD water soluble isolate.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) +11% .

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) +7% on exec changes.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) +7% on positive upgarde.

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) +7%.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) +6% on pricing stock offering.