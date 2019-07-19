BUD, SKX among premarket gainers

Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) +105% on positive MTX102 data.
CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) +18% on Q1 result.
Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) +14% on Q2 result.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) +14% on acquisition proposal.
Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI) +16% on $19M supply agreement for sale and processing of CBD water soluble isolate.
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) +11%.
Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) +7% on exec changes.
Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) +7% on positive upgarde.
Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) +7%.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) +6% on pricing stock offering.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) +5% on selling its Australian unit.
Now read: Behind Gilead's Big Move On Galapagos »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox