OFS Credit plans to launch rights offering

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) plans to issue non-transferable rights to subscribe for up to 1.254M shares of the company's common stock to stockholders of record on July 31, 2019.

Record date stockholders will receive one non-transferable right for each outstanding share of common stock owned on the record date. The rights will entitle the holders to purchase one new share of common stock for every two rights held.

Estimated subscription price is expected to be between $16.50 and $17.00 per share.

Plans to use proceeds to acquire investments in accordance with its investment objectives and strategies and for general working capital purposes