Range Resources sells $634M in Appalachia assets to cut debt

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) agrees to sell a 2% proportionately reduced overriding royalty interest in 350K net surface acres in southwest Appalachia for $600M; the properties produced 1.9B net cfe/day in Q1.

RRC also completes the sale of certain non-producing acreage in Pennsylvania for $34M.

The company says the combined $634M in gross proceeds from the deal will reduce total debt by 17%, and it will have cut debt by $1B over the past 12 months.

RRC does not identify the buyers, but Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) says it bought royalty interest on Marcellus Shale acreage from RRC for $300M.