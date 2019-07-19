AMC +3.7% as Credit Suisse sees attractive entry

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is up 3.7% premarket with an initiation at Outpeform by Credit Suisse.

The recent sell-off is overdone (shares are off 42% over the past quarter) and offers an "attractive" entry point, the bank says, and it expects box office growth ahead which should be a positive amid normalizing ticket prices for AMC.

It's set a price target of $18, implying 87% upside.

Sell-side analysts rate it Outperform on average, and Seeking Alpha authors are bullish; AMC has a Quant Rating of Very Bearish.