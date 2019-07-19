First Western Financial to sell Los Angeles FI team

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) agrees to sell its Los Angeles-based fixed income portfolio management team and certain advisory and sub-advisory arrangements to Lido Advisors and Oakhurst Advisors.

The deal will free up capital and management resources that can be used to "strengthen our core wealth management and private banking businesses," said First Western CEO Scott C. Wylie.

Sees deal neutral to earnings as the revenue decrease will be about in-line the expected expense reduction.

Will cut First Western's AUM by ~ $300M.

Sees goodwill impairment charge of ~$1.3M-$1.9M in Q2 2019.

Also estimates positive impact to tangible common equity of ~$3.3M-$3.9M to be recognized at closing, which is expected in Q3 2019.