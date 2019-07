Key events this week - healthcare

Noteworthy events during the week of July 28 - August 3 for healthcare investors.

MONDAY (7/29): American Heart Association Basic Cardiovascular Sciences Scientific Sessions, Boston (2 days). Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK): Preclinical data on CK-3773274.

TUESDAY (7/30): Radiation Injury Treatment Network Workshop, Arlington, VA (2 days). Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI): Data on PLX-R18 as a countermeasure against acute radiation syndrome.

WEDNESDAY (7/31): Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL): Investor Day, NYC.

SATURDAY (8/3): FDA action date for Daiichi Sankyo's (OTCPK:DSKYF) pexidartinib for tenosynovial giant cell tumor not amenable for surgical resection.