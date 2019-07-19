Stocks start higher; Microsoft +2% on earnings results

Stocks open with solid gains following a strong earnings report from Microsoft and continuing confidence that the Fed will cut rates at the end of this month; Dow and Nasdaq both +0.4% , S&P +0.2% .

Microsoft ( +2% ) is the only U.S. company with a $1T market cap, so its early gain is having a large influence on overall trade.

European bourses are slightly higher, with France's CAC +0.2% and both U.K.'s FTSE and Germany's DAX +0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +2% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.8% .

In the U.S., an early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows information technology ( +0.7% ), industrials ( +0.6% ) and consumer discretionary ( +0.4% ) outperforming the broader market, while utilities ( -0.6% ) and energy ( -0.2% ) lag.

Separately, a Fed spokesman clarified that NY Fed Pres. John Williams was citing academic research for his dovish comments yesterday and was not suggesting what the Fed should do at its upcoming meeting, but the market remains confident that a cut will come; St. Louis Fed Pres. Bullard will speak today at 11 a.m. ET.

U.S. Treasury prices edge lower, pushing the two-year yield up 3 bps to 1.81% and the 10-year yield a basis point higher to 2.05%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.3% to 97.12.