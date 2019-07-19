Michaels -7.4% as BofAML throws up Sell sign

Michaels (NASDAQ:MIK) is 7.4% lower following a downgrade to Underperform by BofA Merrill Lynch, along with a slashed price target.

That follows a survey on arts & crafts retail trends, and worries that Michaels isn't only losing share to rivals like Jo-Ann and AC Moore but also bigger box retailers like Walmart and Target, as well as Amazon.com.

The bank cut its target to a Street-low $5 from $9, now implying 35.5% downside.

Meanwhile, while sell-side analysts rate it a Hold and Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral, the stock has a Quant Rating of Very Bearish.