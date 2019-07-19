Trump says Fed must stop `crazy quantitative tightening'

President Trump resumes Fed bashing on Twitter, saying the central bank "must stop the crazy quantitative tightening."

Says the U.S. is winning "big... but it is no thanks to the Federal Reserve."

Trump started out the string of three tweets agreeing with New York Fed President John Williams on one point.

"I like New York Fed President John Williams first statement much better than his second. His first statement is 100% correct in that the Fed “raised” far too fast & too early," Trump wrote.

An earlier tweet blames the Feds' "faulty thought process" for pushing U.S. interest rates higher than other countries.

On Thursday Williams, in a speech, said central banks should take action quickly when signs of economic distress emerge, which markets took as a sign that the Fed will cut rates at its meeting at the end of this month.

Later a NY Fed spokeswoman said the talk was an "academic speech on 20 years or research" and not about potential actions at the next FOMC meeting.

10-year Treasury is down today, pushing yield up 2 basis points to 2.048%.

Previously: NY Fed's Williams explains why inflation targets matter (July 18)