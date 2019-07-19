Marker down 18% on MultiTAA data

Marker Therapeutics (MRKR -17.6% ) slumps on 12% higher volume in early trade in response to preliminary data from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating its MultiTAA T cell therapy in patients with pancreatic adenocarcinoma, the most common type of pancreatic cancer. Investors appear to have been expecting a more significant treatment effect. The results were published this morning on the American Association for Cancer Research website.

18 patients have been treated to date, each receiving up to six monthly infusions. In the nine patients who received MultiTAA T cells in conjunction with first-line chemo, the radiographic disease control rate (DCR) (responders + stable cancer) was 56% (n=5/9), two progressed and two were not yet evaluable. In six treated patients with progressive cancer, three continued to progress and three had stable disease. Three patients with potentially resectable cancer who received one MultiTAA infusion are still receiving postoperative infusions and adjuvant therapy.

The company will host a conference call on Monday, July 22, at 8:30 am ET to discuss the data.