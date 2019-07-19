Boeing +4% as charge announcement seen as 'positive'

Jul. 19, 2019 10:28 AM ETThe Boeing Company (BA), SPRBA, SPRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor97 Comments
  • Boeing (BA +3.7%) is off to a strong start after the announced $4.9B Q2 charge on the grounding of its 737 MAX jets is considered "a positive" on Wall Street.
  • Spirit AeroSystems (SPR +7.5%), the largest supplier of aerostructures to Boeing, also is rallying on the news.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Rajeev Lalwani, a Boeing bull with a Buy rating and a Street-high price target of $500 on the stock, expects "a re-start of the upward narrative" for the company.
  • Lalwani also is optimistic about the tentative promise of the MAX's return to the skies ahead of some investors estimates, as well as the company's 2020 production goals.
  • Boeing noted that its "best estimate at this time" is for a return to service for the MAX in early Q4, which Lalwani says is the first time the company has proactively offered a return to service date.
  • Boeing "showed a degree of confidence in a return to service before year-end and getting up to 57/month on 737 production in about 12 months, which investors were increasingly skeptical of," Lalwani says.
  • Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu trims her BA stock price target to $420 from $448 but keeps her Buy rating, as she cuts her Q2 EPS estimate to $4.05 from $12.75 as well as her 737 program gross margin to 30% to 32% to reflect incremental block costs; she thinks BA will generate $5.2B of free cash flow in 2019, down 62% from 2018 levels.
  • Citi analyst Jonathan Raviv is more cautious, calling the $4.9B charge neutral to positive but adding it did not reflect knowledge of any steps the Federal Aviation Administration may take.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.