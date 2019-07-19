Boeing +4% as charge announcement seen as 'positive'
Jul. 19, 2019 10:28 AM ETThe Boeing Company (BA), SPRBA, SPRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor97 Comments
- Boeing (BA +3.7%) is off to a strong start after the announced $4.9B Q2 charge on the grounding of its 737 MAX jets is considered "a positive" on Wall Street.
- Spirit AeroSystems (SPR +7.5%), the largest supplier of aerostructures to Boeing, also is rallying on the news.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Rajeev Lalwani, a Boeing bull with a Buy rating and a Street-high price target of $500 on the stock, expects "a re-start of the upward narrative" for the company.
- Lalwani also is optimistic about the tentative promise of the MAX's return to the skies ahead of some investors estimates, as well as the company's 2020 production goals.
- Boeing noted that its "best estimate at this time" is for a return to service for the MAX in early Q4, which Lalwani says is the first time the company has proactively offered a return to service date.
- Boeing "showed a degree of confidence in a return to service before year-end and getting up to 57/month on 737 production in about 12 months, which investors were increasingly skeptical of," Lalwani says.
- Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu trims her BA stock price target to $420 from $448 but keeps her Buy rating, as she cuts her Q2 EPS estimate to $4.05 from $12.75 as well as her 737 program gross margin to 30% to 32% to reflect incremental block costs; she thinks BA will generate $5.2B of free cash flow in 2019, down 62% from 2018 levels.
- Citi analyst Jonathan Raviv is more cautious, calling the $4.9B charge neutral to positive but adding it did not reflect knowledge of any steps the Federal Aviation Administration may take.