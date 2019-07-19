DionyMed to acquire So Cal cannabis operation for $19.1M; shares up 5%

  • Aimed at expanding its distribution footprint in Southern California, DionyMed Brands (OTCQB:DYMEF +5.1%) has agreed to acquire a 1.83-acre cannabis campus from MM Esperanza 2 LLC.
  • The operation includes a direct-to-consumer fulfillment center capable of supporting up to 600 delivery drivers, a dispensary storefront, distribution facility and manufacturing hub and indoor cultivation.
  • Under the terms of the deal, DionyMed will pay MM $13,067,000 in cash plus $6M in Series A Multiple Voting Shares.
  • DionyMed will take possession of the campus no later than Tuesday, July 23, followed by the launch its Chill cannabis brand.
