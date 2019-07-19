Exponent rallies 8.3% post Q2 result

Exponent (EXPO +8.3% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 11.4% Y/Y to $106.51M.

Revenues before reimbursements were $100.3M (+11% Y/Y) & Reimbursements of $6.2M (+10.4% Y/Y).

Operating margin declined 21 bps to 23.3% & EBIDTA margin increased 60 bps to 27.8%.

The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16/share payable on 20th Sept.

For Q2, cash and equivalents was $104.45M.

In the 1H 2019, Exponent distributed $16.9M in dividends and closed the period with $194.5M in cash, equivalents and short-term investments.

Outlook 2019: Expect revenues before reimbursements to grow in the mid to high single digits Y/Y and EBITDA margin to decline by ~25-50 bps Y/Y.

Previously: Exponent EPS beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (Jul. 18 2019)

Previously: Exponent declares $0.16 dividend (Jul. 18 2019)