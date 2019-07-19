RCI Hospitality loses auditor, files compliance plan with Nasdaq
- RCI Hospitality (RICK -15%) plunges to a 52-week low after announcing the resignation of BDO as auditor and filing a plan with Nasdaq to regain compliance with listing rules.
- According to an SEC filing, BDO says it believes RCI has not performed sufficient investigatory procedures and has unduly restricted the scope of an independent internal review designed to look into matters raised by an SEC inquiry following allegations raised by short sellers.
- RCI says it expects to report next week on the status of the internal review.