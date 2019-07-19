Bladex +5.2% as Q2 EPS beats, NIM improves

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX), known as Bladex, jumps 4.8% after Q2 EPS of 56 cents beat the average analyst estimate by a penny.

Compares with 54 cents in Q1 and 42 cents in Q2 2018.

Q2 net interest income of $27.9M compares with $28.0M in Q1 and is unchanged from the year-ago quarter

Net interest margin of 1.81% increased from 1.74% in Q1, unchanged vs. Q2 2018; cites lower average funding costs and a better mix of interest-earning assets.

Bladex also said it named Miguel Heras Castro as new chairman on July 16, after Chairman Gonzalo Menendez Duque died on June 29, 2019.

The bank says it will adjust its portfolio according to macroeconomic conditions and will continue to originate new loans at higher lending spreads than maturities; increase deposits, particularly from class A shareholders, improving cost of funds; and keep expenses under control.

