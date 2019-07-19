Software AG down 9% post Q2 results; lowers DBP guidance for FY19

Software AG (OTC:SWDAF -9.7% ) reported Q2 revenue growth of 2% Y/Y to €210M, with Group license revenue of €50.2M (-6% Y/Y); and Group maintenance revenue of €107.6M (+6% Y/Y).

Revenue by business lines: A&N products €53M (+1% Y/Y); Digital Business Platform excluding Cloud & IoT €97.5M (-4% Y/Y); and Cloud & IoT business €12.8M (+144% Y/Y).

Q2 Gross margin improved by 10 bps to 76.6%.

Q2 EBITA was €56.1.7M (-9% Y/Y); and as percentage of revenue 26.7% down by 320 bps .

Q2 Segment margins: DBP (including cloud & IoT) 25% down by 380 bps ; Adabas & Natural 69.1% down by 220 bps ; and Professional services 14.3% up by 170 bps .

Q2 Adj. operational FCF of €27M (-16% Y/Y)..

FY19 Guidance: DBP excl. DBP Cloud & IoT growth of -6% to 0% (prior +3 %to +7%); DBP Cloud & IoT growth of +75% to +125%; A&N revenue growth of -3% to +3%; and Operating margin 28% to 30%. Slower than anticipated DBP progress in H1 led to revised FY19 DBP guidance.

Previously: Software Aktiengesellschaft EPS misses by €0.02, misses on revenue (July 19)

Slides