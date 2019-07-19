Pacific Bio and Illumina down on merger concerns from UK competition watchdog

Illumina (ILMN -2.1% ) and acquisition target Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB -13.4% ) are both under pressure, the latter on more than double normal volume, in response to a final report from the UK Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) that concluded that their planned tie-up will lessen competition and has referred the matter for phase 2 assessment (more in-depth investigation).

The CMA signaled its concerns in late June that would recommend a higher level of scrutiny regarding the transaction.

ILMN announced its $1.2B bid for PACB in November 2018.